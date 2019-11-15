TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.10

TMAC Resources Inc (TSE:TMR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.10 and last traded at C$3.18, with a volume of 149240 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of TMAC Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TMAC Resources from C$9.50 to C$7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. CIBC decreased their price objective on TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TMAC Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TMAC Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.46.

Get TMAC Resources alerts:

The company has a market cap of $381.17 million and a PE ratio of 127.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.17.

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$73.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TMAC Resources Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Terry Macgibbon sold 233,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.51, for a total transaction of C$1,285,664.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,218,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,732,469.34. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Peter Gagel sold 143,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.51, for a total value of C$789,764.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 325,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,794,353.54.

About TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR)

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for TMAC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMAC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.