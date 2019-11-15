Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Short Interest Down 20.6% in October

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,610,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the September 30th total of 15,890,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TIF shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $118.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.95.

NYSE TIF traded up $2.07 on Friday, hitting $125.08. 1,948,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,805. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.32. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $73.04 and a 52-week high of $130.40.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.79%. Tiffany & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 68.9% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 691,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,033,000 after purchasing an additional 281,928 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.4% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 278.9% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 27,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 16.4% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

