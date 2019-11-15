Tiedemann Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CORR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 23.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,060,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,062,000 after purchasing an additional 203,315 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 988,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,184,000 after purchasing an additional 82,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,350,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,565,000 after purchasing an additional 31,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Corenergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

NYSE:CORR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.68. The company had a trading volume of 65,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,750. The company has a current ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average of $43.12. The company has a market cap of $608.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.37. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $49.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR).

Receive News & Ratings for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.