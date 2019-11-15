Tiedemann Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,649,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,710,946,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800,863 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,778,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 343.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,576,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,272 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 409.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,686,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,082 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $54.11. 97,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,556,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average is $53.80.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 4.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.40%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. William Blair upgraded American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American International Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

