Tiedemann Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 34.2% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 115.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $284,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of VPU stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.93. 62,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,431. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $113.06 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.27.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.