ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €10.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TKA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €13.20 ($15.35) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €14.30 ($16.63) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €14.75 ($17.16).

Shares of FRA:TKA opened at €13.20 ($15.35) on Monday. ThyssenKrupp has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($31.41). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.07.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

