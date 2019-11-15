Thomas Michael Caputo Sells 5,301 Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $201,438.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CarGurus Inc has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average is $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.37, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.88.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 208.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 55.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 2,651.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.58.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.