Thomas A. Mutryn Sells 4,410 Shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Stock

Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,519,737.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $230.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.64 and a 200-day moving average of $213.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Caci International Inc has a 1-year low of $138.39 and a 1-year high of $235.00.

Get Caci International alerts:

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caci International Inc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CACI shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $269.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Caci International in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caci International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Caci International in the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caci International by 64.5% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caci International by 36.2% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,838,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caci International by 26.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,581,000 after acquiring an additional 18,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Caci International by 22.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Caci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.