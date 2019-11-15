THEKEY (TKY) Trading 4.6% Lower This Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 15th. In the last week, THEKEY has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $7.43 million and approximately $33,007.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, LBank, Bit-Z and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000376 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. Its launch date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,276,535,185 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Coinrail, Bit-Z, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Kucoin and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

