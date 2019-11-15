The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.34.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. CIBC lowered The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.75 to $12.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.72. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.57.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $527.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.55 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.15%.

In other news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $533,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,585.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

