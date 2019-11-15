Tezos (XTZ) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00013766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $774.41 million and $30.17 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003683 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007273 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 801,312,599 coins and its circulating supply is 660,373,612 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Tezos Coin Trading

