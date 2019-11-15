Texas Permanent School Fund Takes $228,000 Position in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH)

Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Smart Global by 45.6% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Smart Global by 45.6% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Global during the second quarter worth $93,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smart Global by 45.6% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smart Global by 42.9% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smart Global stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $753.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average is $25.93.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Smart Global had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Smart Global from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Smart Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

