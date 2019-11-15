Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,698 Shares of Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Conn’s by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Conn’s by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Conn’s by 229.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Conn’s by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Conn’s by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conn's alerts:

CONN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp set a $41.00 target price on Conn’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

NASDAQ CONN opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $656.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 5.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72. Conn’s Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $401.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.10 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conn’s Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Conn’s news, VP Todd Renaud sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $74,010.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Daly sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $234,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,014. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.