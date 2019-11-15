Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its position in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,255 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 381.5% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 20,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 16,065 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 50.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 437,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after buying an additional 146,514 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 623.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 72,584 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after buying an additional 22,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $528,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCBI. UBS Group cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TheStreet cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

TCBI traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $58.57. 6,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,318. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $47.86 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.02.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $272.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.12 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 22.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $110,793.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.