Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $640.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.89 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Tetra Tech updated its Q1 guidance to $0.75-0.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.35-3.55 EPS.

Shares of TTEK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.48. 12,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,673. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $2,232,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 43,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total value of $3,580,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,338,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,430,166 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

