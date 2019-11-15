Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Tenaga Nasional Bhd stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. Tenaga Nasional Bhd has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $15.24.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.254 dividend. This is an increase from Tenaga Nasional Bhd’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports six independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system in the north, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko in the south.

