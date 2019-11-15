Temple Hotels (TSE:TPH) Trading 18% Higher

Temple Hotels Inc (TSE:TPH) rose 18% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.13 and last traded at C$2.10, approximately 229,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 580% from the average daily volume of 33,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.78.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded Temple Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.75. The company has a market cap of $132.87 million and a P/E ratio of -2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 772.07.

In other Temple Hotels news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 33,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.75 per share, with a total value of C$59,325.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,506,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,885,559.50. Insiders have purchased a total of 45,700 shares of company stock worth $80,149 in the last three months.

Temple Hotels Company Profile

Temple is a growth oriented hotel investment company with hotel properties located across Canada. Temple is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TPH (common shares) and TPH.DB.E (convertible debentures). The primary long-term investment objectives of the Company are to yield stable and growing cash flows and to maximize the long-term share value of the Company through the active management of its assets, accretive acquisitions, and the performance of value-added capital improvement programs on selected properties, as deemed appropriate.

