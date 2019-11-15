Telit Communications’ (TCM) “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

Telit Communications (LON:TCM)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
LON:TCM traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 157.60 ($2.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,879. Telit Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 112 ($1.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 192 ($2.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $208.59 million and a PE ratio of 9.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 164.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 165.94.
About Telit Communications
Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for Telit Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telit Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.