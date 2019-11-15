Telit Communications’ (TCM) “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

Telit Communications (LON:TCM)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LON:TCM traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 157.60 ($2.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,879. Telit Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 112 ($1.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 192 ($2.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $208.59 million and a PE ratio of 9.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 164.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 165.94.

About Telit Communications

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the EMEA, the APAC, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Services and IoT Products. The company develops, markets, and sells cellular, global navigation satellite systems, short range wireless modules, mobile connectivity services, and application enablement platforms to onboard edge devices to the IoT.

