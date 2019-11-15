Telcoin (TEL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $186,111.00

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 15th. Telcoin has a market cap of $13.21 million and approximately $186,111.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Telcoin has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Telcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00043076 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $606.00 or 0.07138698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000424 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001102 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00017497 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Telcoin Token Profile

Telcoin (CRYPTO:TEL) is a token. It was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,274,075,121 tokens. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in . The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin

Buying and Selling Telcoin

Telcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

