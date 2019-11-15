Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $1.10 to $2.00. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Teekay Tankers traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 57464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.38.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 107.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,972,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 1,540,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.75 million, a P/E ratio of -11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. Teekay Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.