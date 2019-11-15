Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $149.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Teekay Lng Partners updated its FY19 guidance to $1.75-1.85 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.60-3.10 EPS.

Shares of Teekay Lng Partners stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.53. Teekay Lng Partners has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $16.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Teekay Lng Partners’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Teekay Lng Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

