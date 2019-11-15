TD Securities Trims Uni Select (TSE:UNS) Target Price to C$12.00

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Uni Select from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

TSE UNS opened at C$10.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.83. Uni Select has a one year low of C$10.06 and a one year high of C$23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.86 million and a P/E ratio of 33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.47, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

