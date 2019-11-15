TD Securities Trims Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) Target Price to C$1.50

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$1.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Stuart Olson from C$3.00 to C$1.25 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Stuart Olson from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reissued an underperform rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Stuart Olson in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Stuart Olson from C$3.25 to C$1.60 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Stuart Olson from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.73.

SOX stock opened at C$1.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.01 million and a P/E ratio of -16.17. Stuart Olson has a 52 week low of C$1.20 and a 52 week high of C$5.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.57.

Stuart Olson Inc provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting to the institutional and commercial construction markets in Canada. The company's Buildings Group segment provides general contracting services, including integrated project delivery, construction management, and design-build services for schools, hospitals, and high-rise buildings; and provision of management, estimating, accounting, site management, field workers, and equipment in order to complete projects.

