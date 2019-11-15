TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) Stock Price Down 25.3% After Analyst Downgrade

TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) traded down 25.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Janney Montgomery Scott lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $10.00. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has a buy rating on the stock. TapImmune traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.93, 1,933,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 355% from the average session volume of 424,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRKR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of TapImmune from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of TapImmune in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

The company has a market cap of $182.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 16.85, a current ratio of 16.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that TapImmune Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

