Tapestry (TPR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tapestry (NYSE: TPR):

11/13/2019 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/12/2019 – Tapestry is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2019 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $20.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Tapestry had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

11/1/2019 – Tapestry was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/30/2019 – Tapestry had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2019 – Tapestry was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Tapestry have fallen and underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock came under pressure following the company’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 results, wherein earnings came in line but net sales fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third quarter in row. The quarter is characterized by challenging retail backdrop in North America, unfavorable currency movements, soft margins and weakness in Kate Spade brand. Clearly, these compelled management to trim earnings forecast for fiscal 2020 and provide a disappointing first-quarter view. Softness in Kate Spade is likely to persist in the near term and may hurt Tapestry’s sales. Management expects Kate Spade comps to decline in high-teens rate during the first quarter based on the current traffic trend as well as product and merchandising challenges.”

10/28/2019 – Tapestry was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2019 – Tapestry was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Tapestry was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of TPR opened at $26.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average is $27.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Tapestry Inc has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $41.55.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Cognios Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 73,911 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at $1,108,000. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at $2,427,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 6.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 405,125 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 516,164 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

