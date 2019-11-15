TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.53

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.53 and traded as high as $44.37. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $44.31, with a volume of 87,029 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 72.85 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average is $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $936.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.82 million. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.51%. TAL Education Group’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

