T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) to report ($0.31) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for T2 Biosystems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). T2 Biosystems reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.58). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow T2 Biosystems.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $0.40 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T2 Biosystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

T2 Biosystems stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,615. T2 Biosystems has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at $830,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 202.8% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 18,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the second quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 7,546.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 732,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 722,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the second quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

