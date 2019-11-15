Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 9,135 Shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its position in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,135 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in IBERIABANK were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in IBERIABANK by 43.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in IBERIABANK by 38.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in IBERIABANK in the third quarter worth $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in IBERIABANK in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in IBERIABANK in the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKC traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $74.00. 8,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,050. IBERIABANK Corp has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $81.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.74. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.53.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $313.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daryl G. Byrd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $422,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,281 shares in the company, valued at $17,911,553.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded IBERIABANK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens set a $83.00 price target on IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price target on IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

