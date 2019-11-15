Systematic Financial Management LP Invests $557,000 in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,660 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 304.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Princiotta sold 23,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $234,309.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,706.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel J. Weber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,061 shares of company stock valued at $764,007 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTMI stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.81. 18,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,798. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $13.92.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.49 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.75 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

