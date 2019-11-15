Systematic Financial Management LP Has $579,000 Holdings in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,810 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JHG shares. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.56 to $35.11 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.93.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Seymour-Jackson Angela acquired 3,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.72 per share, with a total value of $129,999.52. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $24.94. 9,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,768. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average of $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.94 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

