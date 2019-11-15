SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,089,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,675 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.82% of SVMK worth $18,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SVMK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVMK by 297.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,801,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,295,000 after buying an additional 5,090,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVMK by 168.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,894 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the second quarter worth approximately $31,477,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the second quarter worth approximately $20,619,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the second quarter worth approximately $19,217,000. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVMK alerts:

NASDAQ:SVMK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.77. 2,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,037. SVMK Inc has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.77.

In other SVMK news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $783,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 5,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $98,767.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,019 shares of company stock worth $1,313,937. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SVMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 target price on shares of SVMK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of SVMK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVMK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

SVMK Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK).

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.