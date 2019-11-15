Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) versus GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Head-To-Head Survey

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) and GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Support.com alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Support.com and GTY Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Support.com 0 0 0 0 N/A GTY Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50

GTY Technology has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.08%. Given GTY Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GTY Technology is more favorable than Support.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Support.com and GTY Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Support.com $69.55 million 0.51 -$9.10 million N/A N/A GTY Technology N/A N/A $1.80 million N/A N/A

GTY Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Support.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.5% of Support.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.4% of GTY Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Support.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of GTY Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Support.com and GTY Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Support.com -9.43% 7.30% 5.68% GTY Technology N/A -25.27% -14.89%

Volatility & Risk

Support.com has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTY Technology has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GTY Technology beats Support.com on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc. provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies. Its customer support services programs include pre-purchased concierge advice, device set-up, trouble shooting, security and support, virus and malware removal, wireless network set-up, and home security and automation system support designed for consumer, and small and medium business markets. The company also provides Support.com Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution for companies to optimize support interactions with their customers using their own or third party support personnel, as well as enables companies to resolve complex technology issues for their customers, boost support agent productivity, provide ease of use for customer self-service, and enhance the customer experience. In addition, it offers end-user software products, including SUPERAntiSpyware for malware protection and removal; and Cosmos for personal computer, smartphone, and tablet maintenance and optimization. The company provides its technology support services through partners. Support.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital, and integrated payment services via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies. It also develops cloud-based grants management and cost allocation software for state, local, and tribal governments; software to streamline municipal permissions and licenses; budgeting software, performance management, and transparency and data visualization solutions; and public sector budgeting and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Support.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Support.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.