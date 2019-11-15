Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Given a C$15.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) has been given a C$15.00 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SPB. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.75.

Superior Plus stock traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$12.55. 416,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,111. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.09. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$9.17 and a twelve month high of C$13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.43.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$581.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

