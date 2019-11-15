Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the September 30th total of 111,600 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Mark Jung bought 31,560 shares of Super League Gaming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.96 per share, with a total value of $693,057.60. In the last three months, insiders bought 51,372 shares of company stock worth $773,881.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLGG. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,532,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,492,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $812,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $793,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in Super League Gaming by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 64,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 31,202 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.31.

Shares of SLGG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 65,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,921. Super League Gaming has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Analysts predict that Super League Gaming will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

