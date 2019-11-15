SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Energizer in a report released on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.53. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Energizer’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Energizer from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Energizer stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.90. 488,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,186. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. Energizer has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $57.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.49.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. Energizer had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 60.51%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1,767.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Energizer during the second quarter worth about $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Energizer during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

