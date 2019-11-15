SunTrust Banks Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK)

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SVMK in a research report issued on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SVMK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of SVMK in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 target price on shares of SVMK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SVMK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SVMK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. SVMK has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $19.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVMK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of SVMK in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVMK in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SVMK in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SVMK in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new position in shares of SVMK in the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

In other SVMK news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $126,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $783,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,313,937. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

