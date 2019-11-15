SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Major Shareholder Buys $57,500.00 in Stock

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) major shareholder Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp purchased 25,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 5th, Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp purchased 25,000 shares of SunOpta stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp purchased 25,000 shares of SunOpta stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $43,750.00.

On Thursday, October 24th, Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp purchased 10,600 shares of SunOpta stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $18,338.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp purchased 5,000 shares of SunOpta stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $7,650.00.

SunOpta stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.84. 30,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,752. SunOpta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $222.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $295.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.10 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.16%. Research analysts forecast that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STKL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $3.00 price target on SunOpta and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SunOpta by 21.1% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in SunOpta by 188.0% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the second quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in SunOpta by 37.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 76,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

