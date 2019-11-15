SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) CEO Joseph Ennen Buys 20,000 Shares

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) CEO Joseph Ennen bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph Ennen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SunOpta alerts:

On Monday, November 11th, Joseph Ennen bought 25,000 shares of SunOpta stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $65,750.00.

Shares of SunOpta stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 30,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,752. SunOpta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $222.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.67.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 21.16% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $295.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup set a $3.00 target price on SunOpta and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 16.5% in the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 8,425,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,719,000 after buying an additional 1,193,708 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 76.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 11,097 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 16.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.