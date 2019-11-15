Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Short Interest Update

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the September 30th total of 45,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Summer Infant stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 86,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,766. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.98. Summer Infant has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.21.

Get Summer Infant alerts:

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; safety products, including gates, bedrails, baby proofing products, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as specialty blankets, sleep aides and soothers, and travel accessories; and baby gear products consisting of strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.