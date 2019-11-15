Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 307 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 15.4% during the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 62,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,501,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 17.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 74.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $310.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.40.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.21, for a total value of $1,332,037.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,660,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Richard Deal sold 18,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.79, for a total transaction of $6,334,215.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,662,130.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,604 shares of company stock worth $39,393,865. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO opened at $342.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.93. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.26 and a fifty-two week high of $373.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.88.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.06 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.