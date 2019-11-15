Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $193,000 in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 105,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 41,386 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 39,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARI opened at $17.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.72. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 50.29 and a current ratio of 50.29. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 63.86%. The company had revenue of $85.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Salvati sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $380,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

