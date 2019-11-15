Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $241,000 Stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $45.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -377.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average is $66.69. Zscaler Inc has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $89.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $86.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.15 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Also, EVP Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $347,257.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,421 shares of company stock worth $1,161,189 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ZS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $80.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.