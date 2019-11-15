Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $172.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.00 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

NYSE SPH traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.10. The stock had a trading volume of 208,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,052. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average of $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.88. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 193.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

