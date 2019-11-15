Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Stake Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,697 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc were worth $7,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 109.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the second quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 451.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the second quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In related news, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,226 shares in the company, valued at $797,219.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $45.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.98 million, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.53. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $39.31 and a 1 year high of $60.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

