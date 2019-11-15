Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €77.06 ($89.60).

ETR:SAX opened at €73.35 ($85.29) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -516.55. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a one year low of €40.30 ($46.86) and a one year high of €75.75 ($88.08). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €71.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

