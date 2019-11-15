Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 847,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 412% from the previous session’s volume of 165,506 shares.The stock last traded at $138.54 and had previously closed at $136.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STRA. Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.47.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The health services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Strategic Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

In other Strategic Education news, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $1,327,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,308.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Strategic Education by 17.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Strategic Education by 838.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Strategic Education by 134.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

