Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) Holdings Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Stratasys were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Stratasys to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of SSYS opened at $19.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average is $23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Stratasys Ltd has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $30.60.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $157.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.11 million. Stratasys had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

