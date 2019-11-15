Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Intelsat (NYSE:I)

Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 60,534 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 874% compared to the typical volume of 6,218 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in I. Key Square Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intelsat by 108.3% during the second quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,861,000 after purchasing an additional 718,187 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intelsat during the second quarter worth $6,808,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intelsat during the second quarter worth $4,324,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intelsat by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,727,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,399,000 after purchasing an additional 196,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 48.5% during the second quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 490,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE I opened at $12.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41. Intelsat has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Intelsat’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intelsat will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on I shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intelsat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $20.00 price target on Intelsat and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

