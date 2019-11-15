Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,854 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,197% compared to the average volume of 143 call options.

In other ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH news, insider Hall Anthony 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. Also, Director William C. Green acquired 20,000 shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 121,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,829.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABR. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 47,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABR opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.85. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $15.77.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.73 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 44.18% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.87%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABR. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

