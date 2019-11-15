Stifel Nicolaus Cuts TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $140.00

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $144.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.04.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.10. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter worth $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 475.7% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 121.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

